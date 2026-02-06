New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Amid the growing row over 'Ghooskhor Pandat', Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Friday emphasised the importance of ensuring that the title of a movie does not hurt public sentiment.

Speaking to ANI, Singh noted that people have become increasingly alert, which calls for caution when selecting film and web series titles.

Also Read | Accident Caught on Camera in Surathkal: Speeding Car Rams Motorcycle in Karnataka, 3 Youths Injured, 1 Critical (Watch Video).

"People have now become alert. Film producers should ensure that the name does not hurt anyone," he said.

The remarks come after an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers of the series, following allegations that its title and content "hurt religious and caste sentiments" and threatened public harmony.

Also Read | Mimi Chakraborty Harassment Case: Actress and Former TMC MP Records Statement Before Magistrate in Court (Watch Video).

Authorities said the legal action was taken following directions to strictly address content that disrupts social peace.

According to Lucknow Police, Inspector Vikram Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, took cognisance of complaints regarding the series, which is reportedly set to be broadcast on social media and an OTT platform.

The police said that prima facie the title has been deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community, specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term "Pandat" with corruption.

The controversy centres on the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat', which roughly translates to "Corrupt Pandit," with "Pandat" commonly associated with a Brahmin surname. Critics argue that this could perpetuate stereotypes and hurt the sentiments of the community.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his upcoming web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat', as the project faces mounting legal action and public backlash over its title.

Taking to his official X handle, Bajpayee said he respects the emotions expressed by those who felt hurt and stressed that the intent of the series was not to target any community.

"When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying "a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation."He underlined that the character-driven cop drama was not meant as a social or community statement.

Bajpayee also expressed confidence in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the director's "consistent seriousness and care" in storytelling. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)