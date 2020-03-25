Combating COVID-19: Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free for Everyone

Montreal [Canada], Mar 25 (ANI): To help flatten the curve of coronavirus, adult website -- Pornhub -- is offering its premium videos for free to users. The move is to encourage the people to stay at home and help stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by self-isolating.Users can sign up on the 'Stay Home' page to access Free Premium through the official website. As COVID-19 pandemic continues to cripple global citizens, companies in the streaming business including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime have reduced their default streaming quality to ease traffic as more people work from home and consumption continues to soar. (ANI)

