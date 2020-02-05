Cong Will Focus on Increasing Employment if Party Comes to Power in Delhi: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said that if the Congress is voted to power in Delhi then the party's focus will be on increasing employment.Speaking at an election rally here, Singh said, "If Congress comes to power in Delhi then focus will be on increasing employment. It is being widely discussed that unemployment is on a rise.""The youth is tired of searching for a job. It is a matter of shame if they do not get a job even after completing their education and spending money on it," he added.The former Prime Minister said that unemployment rate in Delhi was 15 per cent in the last four months and 7 per cent in the rest of the country."I do not want to criticise any party at this moment. I want to discuss a few important things affecting the youth. In the last four months, the unemployment rate in Delhi was 15 per cent but in the rest of the country, it was 7 per cent," he asserted."The government which will work on this issue will be the Congress government in Delhi," Singh further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)