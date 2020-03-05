Congress MP Revanth Reddy, Brother Arrested for Flying Drone over Minister's Farmhouse

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Congress MP Revanth Reddy was arrested on Thursday for flying a drone over a farmhouse, which reportedly belongs to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao."Yesterday, a case was registered under Section 184, 187 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11A read with 5A of the Aircraft Act by Narsinghi Police after a few persons tried to fly a drone over a private property to record videos of the property. In the case, Narsinghi Police have identified five accused persons who flew the drone and recorded visuals," VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, told ANI over phone."Later during the investigation, it was noticed that after recording visuals they handed over it to Krishna Reddy, who is the brother of Congress MP Revanth Reddy. Yesterday, five members who recorded the visuals with the help of drone were arrested and today Congress MP Revanth Reddy and his brother Krishna Reddy have been arrested. They are being produced before the court. Further investigation is on," Sajjanar added.Police stated that Revanth Reddy instructed his followers to record visuals of the farmhouse located in Narsinghi Police Station limits. (ANI)

