Coronavirus Positive Cases in Andhra Pradesh Reaches 314

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): As many as 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total tally of the cases in Andhra Pradesh to 314 till now."A total of 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Andhra Pradesh today. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state rise to 314," media bulletin of Andhra Pradesh Health Department reads."Out of the 10 new cases, 8 cases were detected in Guntur district, 1 case each in Kadapa and Nellore districts," the bulletin added.The bulletin informed that so far 4 persons died due to COVID-19 in the state."A total of 6 persons have recovered from COVID-19," the bulletin added.The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry earlier today informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4,312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

