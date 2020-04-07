Coronavirus Positive Cases in Punjab Reach 99

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 7 (ANI): A total of eight new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the total count of positive cases to 99, according to the state Health Department.Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had said that the state government is planning to buy 10 lakh rapid testing kits and added that 15 Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended the event in Delhi and had then come to the state have tested positive for the infection."We have planned to buy 10 lakh rapid testing kits. 468 Tablighi Jammat attendees came to Punjab out of which 448 have been traced and 15 have tested positive, with 119 test results awaited," Sidhu told ANI here.Punjab Health Department had today given a 24-hour deadline to all Jamaat participants of the Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz event, who were hiding in the state, to report to the nearest police station, or else face criminal prosecution, according to the Information and Public Relations Department of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)