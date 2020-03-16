Coronavirus: Viswanathan Anand Extends His Stay in Germany Due to Flight Restrictions

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has extended his stay in Germany due to flight restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.He had gone to Germany to take part in the Bundesliga Chess tournament and was slated to return on March 16."With recent flight disruption and travel advisory, it makes more sense to stay put rather than risking your self and putting everybody else at risk," Anand's wife Aruna told ANI.Asked when Anand is expected to return to India, she said: "It depends because the situation is very fluid so we are waiting and watching".The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities. (ANI)

