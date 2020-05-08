Count of COVID-19 Patients Jumps to 565 in Nashik District

Nashik, May 8 (PTI) With 44 more persons, 22 in Malegaon town alone, testing coronavirus positive, the tally of such patients in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 565 on Friday, officials said.

Apart from the 22 in Malegaon, 18 new COVID-19 patients were found in Nashik city and three in other parts of the district, they said.

"The number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 565. As many as 442 patients are from Malegaon, 44 from Nashik city and 60 from other parts of the district," a statement issued by the district administration said.

There are 19 patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals in Nashik, it added. PTI

