COVID-19: 35 New Cases Reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Thirty-five new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.Out of the 35 cases, 10 were reported from Kurnool, nine from Guntur, six from Kadapa, four from West Godavari and three each from Anantapur and Krishna.According to the State Command Control Room, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh is at 757, including 96 cured and discharged and 22 deaths.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 18,601, including 14,759 active cases. So far, 3,251 patients have been cured and discharged while 590 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

