COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 90,000, Death Toll at 5,650

World. (File Image)

Tehran (Iran), April 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran is approaching 90,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Saturday."In the last 24 hours, 1,134 new coronavirus cases have been detected. Thus, a total of 89,328 cases have been detected (since February 19)," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network TV channel.He added that 76 people have died from COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 5,650. So far, almost 68,200 patients have fully recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)