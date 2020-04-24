COVID-19 Cases Rise to 109 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 109, officials said.

On the brighter side, two more people got discharged from hospitals, taking the number of those who have recovered so far to 56, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is among the worst coronavirus-hit districts in the state but has a recovery percentage over 50, according to a district administration statement.

"Total 177 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and six of them have tested positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now 109," the statement said.

"So far, 56 of the 109 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 53 active cases in the district," it said.

According to the administration, 2,821 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Friday evening.

So far, 1,967 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 575 were in institutional quarantine, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)