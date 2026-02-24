On Monday, February 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India during the week. The weather agency further added that a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from February 26. "An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian sea off south Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels," IMD said. Meanwhile, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru for today, February 24. However, light rainfall is predicted in Chennai and Hyderabad. That said, Windy has also forecasted 0.9 to 5 mm of rainall in Kolkata on Tuesday and 0.6 to 0.7 mm of rain in Shimla. Hyderabad Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning for February 23 and 24; 17 Districts in Telangana Under Yellow Alert.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 24

Delhi Weather Today, February 24

Chennai Weather Today, February 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 24

Kolkata Weather Today, February 24

Shimla Weather Today, February 24

