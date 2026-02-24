The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves into a decisive gear on Tuesday, 24 February, with a heavyweight Group 2 encounter between Pakistan and England. Hosted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the match serves as a pivotal moment for both teams as they navigate a highly competitive Super 8 phase. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
Following a sequence of weather-disrupted matches in Sri Lanka, including a complete washout for Pakistan’s opener against New Zealand, the pressure to secure a full result has intensified. England, meanwhile, enter the fixture with significant momentum after a convincing 51-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka in their previous outing.
T20 World Cup 2026 Match Schedule for Tuesday, 24 February
There is one Super 8 match scheduled for today, focusing exclusively on Group 2.
|Match
|Phase
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Time (GMT)
|Pakistan vs England
|Super 8 (Group 2)
|Pallekele Stadium, Kandy
|19:00
|13:30
Semi-Final Qualification Stakes: Group 2
The result of tonight's match will significantly clarify the semi-final race in Group 2.
-
England: A second consecutive win would take Harry Brook's side to four points, effectively guaranteeing them a place in the semi-finals due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.550.
-
Pakistan: After sharing points with New Zealand due to rain, Pakistan essentially faces a "must-win" scenario. A victory today would move them to three points, whereas a loss would leave them reliant on other results and a major NRR swing in their final match against Sri Lanka. Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
Venue and Pitch Conditions
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for batters in this tournament, though recent rain has kept the ground staff busy. The pitch traditionally offers good pace and carry, which will likely favour both Pakistan’s high-velocity attack and England’s aggressive top order.
Weather reports for Tuesday evening are more optimistic than in previous days. While scattered clouds are expected, the probability of rain during match hours is currently low (under 10%), suggesting fans may see a full 40-over contest.
Upcoming Fixtures T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
Following today’s clash, the tournament schedule remains packed as the race for the final four reaches its climax:
-
25 February: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (Group 2) — Colombo
-
26 February: South Africa vs West Indies (Group 1) — Ahmedabad
-
26 February: India vs Zimbabwe (Group 1) — Chennai.
