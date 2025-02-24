Telugu cinema’s beloved Natural Star Nani turns 41 today! Born as Ghanta Naveen Babu on February 24, 1984, in Hyderabad, Nani’s journey from a cinema enthusiast to one of the most bankable actors in Tollywood is nothing short of inspiring. His deep love for storytelling and impeccable performances have earned him a massive fan following. As he celebrates his special day, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the versatile actor. Nani Birthday Special: From Shyam Singha Roy to Hi Nanna, 5 Best Films of the ‘Natural Star’ and Where You Can Watch Them Online!

A Clap Assistant

Before stepping in front of the camera, Nani worked as a clap assistant for legendary director Bapu’s film Radha Gopalam (2005). His initial dream was to become a filmmaker, but destiny had other plans.

Acting Debut

Despite his passion for cinema, Nani never actively pursued acting. It was Mohan Krishna Indraganti who spotted him in an advertisement and offered Ashta Chamma (2008), which became a surprise hit and launched his acting career.

Heartthrob of Telugu Cinema

‘Natural Star’ Title

Nani has earned the title of ‘Natural Star’ for his effortless and relatable performances. Whether it’s a boy-next-door character in Ninnu Kori or a massy role in Dasara, his ability to slip into any role with ease has made him a fan favourite. Nani Birthday: Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman – 5 Films That Helped The Actor Gain Stardom In Telugu Cinema!

A Producer

Nani stepped into production with D for Dopidi (2013), co-produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. He later launched his own production house, Wall Poster Cinema. The first film under the banner, Awe! (2018), won two National Awards. He has since produced gripping projects like HIT: The First Case, Meet Cute, HIT: The Second Case and HIT: The Third Case.

From romantic dramas to intense thrillers, Nani continues to surprise audiences with his diverse choice of films. As he turns a year older, here’s wishing the Natural Star a fantastic year ahead filled with more blockbusters. Happy Birthday, Nani!

