Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24 (ANI): Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday participated in the release event of the book Vishwaguru Srila Prabhupada, authored by Dr Usha Upadhyay, in Gandhinagar.

The Chief Minister lauded the contribution of spiritual leaders in shaping society and emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Later, Patel addressed the grand centennial celebration programme of the Gujarat Law Society held in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the role of educational institutions in strengthening democratic values and nurturing responsible citizens.

He also appreciated the Gujarat Law Society for its contribution to legal education over the past 100 years.

The programme was attended by members of the academic community, legal fraternity and other dignitaries.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on February 21, called upon citizens to preserve and promote their mother tongue and cultural heritage while leading the state towards a 'Viksit Gujarat' in line with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', asserting that pride in one's mother tongue is the true expression of Indian culture.

During the celebration of International Mother Language Day, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel stated that respecting other languages while taking pride in one's mother tongue is the true expression of our culture.

In this context, he said that our mother tongue begins with (a) and culminates at (jny), symbolising --knowledge. He further said that the deepest emotions of the heart can truly be expressed only through such profound understanding of one's mother tongue. CM further emphasised that preserving our language and culture and passing them on to the next generation is the need of the hour.

Chief Minister was addressing the gathering during the Sahitya Gaurav Puraskar event Matrubhasha Mahotsav organised by the Gujarat Sahitya Academy in Gandhinagar on the eve of International Mother Language Day in the presence of Minister of State for Sports, Youth Services and Cultural Activities Dr Jayram Gamit.

Referring to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's statement that "There is no match for Mother, Motherland, and Mother Tongue," CM said that anyone who takes pride in their mother tongue is a matter of pride for him.

On this occasion, CM presented the Sahitya Gaurav Puraskar for the year 2024 to Pravin Darji for the Gujarati language and Mavji Maheshwari for the Kutchi language.

In the context of the Yuva Gaurav Puraskar, awarded by the Gujarat Sahitya Academy to young writers and litterateurs, Ajay Soni and Dipak Nanda were awarded for their contributions to Gujarati and Kutchi literature, respectively, for the year 2024. (ANI)

