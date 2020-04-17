COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Procuring 75,000 High-quality Rapid Testing Kits from South Korean Company

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday informed that the state government is procuring 75,000 high-quality rapid testing kits for COVID-19 detection from a South Korean company. Taking to Twitter, Deo informed that 75,000 high-quality rapid testing kits are being procured at a benchmark price of Rs 337 plus goods and services tax (GST). "We are procuring 75,000 high-quality rapid testing kits at a benchmark price of Rs 337 + GST from a South Korean company based in India, which has proven to be the lowest bidder. The rate we have been able to close at is the lowest in India," he tweeted. "This is all due to our continuous & fruitful interactions with the Ambassador of South Korea and our Indian Ambassador in South Korea. Well done team Chhattisgarh!" read his tweet. According to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 36 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, of which 23 have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

