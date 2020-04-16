COVID-19: Dharmendra Extends 'love and Prayer,' Urges People to Stay Safe

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Thursday through a video message extended his 'love and prayers' to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crises.The 84-year-old actor's video message was shared by a daughter, Esha Deol, on Twitter and wrote: From my father @aapkadharam #stayhome#staysafe."The legendary actor began the 43-seconds long video by addressing how the contagious disease has been affecting the whole world.The actor who is currently staying at his farmhouse, in the video message shared that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced. "Have been listening to the news daily and I pray that the spread of the diseases ends quickly," the 'Sholay' actor added.He concluded the video by urging everybody to take care of themselves and also to follow the guidelines that have been told to do.Many big names from the entertainment industry have been using social media platforms at its best in raising awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.The number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 12,759, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.According to the official data, India has 10,824 active cases and 1514 discharged and cured cases. Meanwhile, 420 people have died from the disease which originated in China. (ANI)

