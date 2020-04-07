COVID-19: DRDO Developed Disinfectant Chamber Deployed at AIIMS, Delhi

New Delhi (India), Apr 7 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) deployed a disinfectant chamber at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital to prevent the spread of Coronavirus."The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill COVID-19 and will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus," said DRDO officials.The DRDO has been working on providing a large number of medical and personal protection equipment for healthcare personnel in the country.On Tuesday, DRDO said that it has developed a 3D full-face shield for doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients along with private firm Wipro.The shield will protect healthcare personnel from direct infection. DRDO had already supplied masks, full-body suits and many personal protection equipment (PPE) for the medical staff.A total of 2.94 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls have been arranged and supplied by the Government of India so far.To ensure that front line health workers are protected against the contagious virus, DRDO has also developed a bio-suit to keep them safe.DRDO laboratories are using their technical expertise in textile, coating and nanotechnology to develop the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) having a specific type of fabric with coating.DRDO is also working on a multi patient ventilator to help meet the shortage of critical equipment for patients. (ANI)

