COVID-19: EHF Cancels Euro Hockey Junior Invitational Events

Brussels [Belgium], April 21 (ANI): As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, the European Hockey Federation (EHF) decided to cancel the Euro Hockey Junior Invitational Events, 2020.The apex body said that as these were invitational events hence they will not be rescheduled and the next Euro Hockey Junior Championship events will take place in 2022."The EHF has taken a step-by-step approach to decisions around our events this year. Our decisions have been made based on the fantastic co-operation of our hosts and being mindful of the many Governments' travel restrictions around COVID19," said EHF President, Marijke Fleuren in an official statement.The tournaments affected after this decision are Euro Hockey Junior Invitational I, Women and Euro Hockey Junior Invitational Men which were scheduled to be held in Wales and Portugal respectively from August 9 to August 15."We have seen our Easter, Whitsun and July events cancelled and unfortunately now we feel it is the right time to cancel our EuroHockey Junior Invitational events planned for August," said Fleuren.Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume.Also, Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II and Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for the first time. (ANI)

