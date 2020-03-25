FIDE Postpones Chess Olympiad to 2021 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Chess (Photo credits: Pixabay, stevepb)

Lausanne, March 25: The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has decided to postpone the Chess Olympiad to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympiad was scheduled to be held from August 5-17 this year in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk. However, with the current scenario, the FIDE has decided to move the tournament to next year.

"As you know, the Chess Olympiad is the most popular FIDE event, attended by thousands of people, including players, coaches, officials, and spectators," FIDE said in an official statement. Viswanathan Anand Appointed Asian Continental Assistant to World Chess Body Chief.

"These events, to be held in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk during the summer of 2020, are rescheduled to the summer of 2021 at the same locations. FIDE will continue to work hard in order to support various chess activities, at the same time caring first and foremost about the health and well-being of the entire chess community," it added.

The decision to postpone the Olympiad was made after taking note of the reports by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)