Priyanka Mohan’s highly anticipated Tamil romantic drama, Made in Korea is scheduled to skip its theatrical window and premiere directly on streaming services this week. The film, which explores the rising cultural fascination with South Korea in India, will be available globally on Netflix starting March 12, 2026. ‘OG’ Actress Priyanka Mohan Breaks Silence on Hate Campaign and Meme Attacks (Watch Video)

‘Made in Korea’ Tells Shenba’s Journey to Seoul

Directed by Ra Karthik, known for the 2022 film Nitham Oru Vaanam, Made in Korea follows the story of Shenbagam (Shenba), a young woman from Kanniyakumari with a lifelong dream of visiting South Korea. Driven by her curiosity about the language and heritage of East Asia, she eventually travels to Seoul, only to face immediate and unexpected challenges in an unfamiliar environment. The narrative shifts from a travel fantasy into a grounded coming-of-age story as Shenba navigates heartbreak, language barriers, and isolation. Speaking about the role, Priyanka Mohan described the project as a personal milestone, "Made In Korea and Shenba's journey is deeply personal to me. It's about discovering strength in moments of uncertainty and learning to stand on your own."

‘Made in Korea’ To Stream on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that the film will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. This multilingual strategy aims to capture the broad interest in cross-cultural narratives, particularly as "Hallyu" (the Korean Wave) continues to influence Indian pop culture. The production, led by Srinidhi Sagar of Rise East Entertainment, features a diverse cast including South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin alongside Rishikanth and Ha Ram. The technical team includes music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematographer Prasanna Kumar and editor Anthony. Trailer of 'Made in Korea' out Now.

Priyanka Mohan Recalls Tough South Korea Shoot

During a recent press interaction, Priyanka Mohan revealed that filming in South Korea presented unique logistical hurdles, particularly the volatile weather conditions. The actress noted that the team often had to adapt to multiple seasons rain, sun and snow all within a single day of shooting. Director Ra Karthik explained that the inspiration for the film stemmed from the historical and cultural links between Tamil and Korean heritage. He stated that the project is intended to be a "slice-of-life film crafted with warmth," celebrating the unique bond between the two regions.

Watch ‘Made in Korea’ Trailer:

Priyanka Mohan’s First OTT Film

This project marks Priyanka Mohan’s official debut on an OTT platform. Currently one of the busiest actresses in the South Indian industry, she has several major projects slated for later in 2026, including the Tamil film JR 30 alongside Jayam Ravi and the Kannada project 666 Operation Dream Theatre.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).