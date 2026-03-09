Jaipur, March 9: Vallabh Maheshwari, managing director of advertising agency Shakun Group, died after his BMW car overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Sunday. He was 62. The accident occurred near milestone 136.8 in the Raini police station area when the vehicle reportedly went out of control.

According to police, Maheshwari was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura on a religious trip when the car broke through barricades, crossed the median and crashed into a culvert wall around 4 pm. Maheshwari and the driver were rushed to Pinan Hospital and later referred to Harish Hospital in Alwar, where doctors declared him dead. Agnivesh Agarwal Dies: Mining Tycoon Anil Agarwal's Son Passes Away at 49 After Sudden Cardiac Arrest Following Skiing Accident in US.

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari?

Vallabh Das Maheshwari was a Jaipur-based businessman with more than 32 years of experience in corporate governance and business management. He was widely known for his role in the advertising and infrastructure sectors and served as the managing director of Shakun Group. Sunil Hekre Dies: Nashik-Based Industrialist Dies After SUV With 9 Airbags Meets With Accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg Near Igatpuri.

During his career, Maheshwari held positions as a director and designated partner in several companies across multiple industries, including advertising, real estate, infrastructure and hospitality.

At the time of his death, he was associated with 12 companies. These included SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited and N.S. Publicity India Private Limited.

He was also linked to organisations such as Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome Private Limited and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. In addition, he served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

Maheshwari had earlier been associated with Sarvottam Buildhome Private Limited and was known for his work in business operations, corporate management and expanding ventures across several sectors.

Ashok Gehlot Condoles Vallabh Maheshwari’s Death

अलवर के रैणी थाना क्षेत्र में एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सड़क हादसे में उद्योगपति श्री वल्लभ माहेश्वरी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। ॐ शांति। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 8, 2026

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over Maheshwari’s death. In a post on X, Gehlot said the news of his demise in the road accident was “extremely heartbreaking” and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

