COVID-19: Kovind, Family Express Gratitude Towards Those Safeguarding Nation's Health

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind along with the First Lady Savita Kovind on Sunday joined the fellow citizens to express their gratitude towards all those who are safeguarding the health of the nation in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "The President, along with the First Lady and other members of the family, joined the fellow citizens and expressed their gratitude towards all those who are safeguarding the health of the nation in spite of the grave risk to them and their families. Janta Curfew," the President of India tweeted. The President along with his family was seen clapping to thank the health workers and other service providers to work relentlessly to fight against COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked countrymen for participating in 'Janta Curfew' initiative to express their gratitude towards people, who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country."The country thanked each person who led the fight against the coronavirus. Many thanks to the countrymen. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.He further emphasised on social distancing, which is a preventive measure to reduce contact between people and slow down the spread of the virus."It is not only the sound of thanks but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination and restraint, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle," he said.Responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.The countrymen were seen clapping and clanging their utensils. Some were even heard ringing bells. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rang the bell in Gorakhpur.Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7.'"Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew," PM tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)