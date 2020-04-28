Covid-19 Lockdown: Delhi Police Receives Nearly 800 Calls in 24 Hours on Helpline

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has received a total of 790 calls in the last 24 hours on its helpline number, set up to resolve issues related to lockdown in the national capital.According to the statement released by the Delhi Police, of all the total calls received, 64 calls were related to outside of Delhi, which were referred to respective state helpline numbers."11 calls were received related to no food/no money, which have been forwarded to NGO for direct relief at their addresses," the statement outlined.While 611 calls were related to movement passes and were advised to apply online on the website of Delhi Police for movement pass."The food delivery network established in all 15 districts with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs/ RWAs/Good Samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police has led to the provision of meals/food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 309716 persons and dry ration kits to 1781 persons," it added.Delhi Police Helpline number 23469526 is set up (24x7) to resolve issues related to lockdown through direct intervention as far as possible. (ANI)

