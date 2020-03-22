COVID-19 Outbreak: Pakistan's Punjab Province Reports 15 More Cases of Coronavirus, National Tally at 645

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Islamabad, March 22: Pakistan's eastern province of Punjab has reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the tally in the state to 152, while the national tally has surged to 645.

The southern province of Sindh remains the worst-hit, having had reported 292 cases, while Balochistan has reported 104, as reported by Dawn. Late on Saturday, the Sindh government had revised the COVID-19 cases figure to 292 from the previously mentioned 396, citing "counting error". Iran Says Pace of COVID-19 Outbreak Slows Down in All Provinces of the Country.

The northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 31 cases, while capital Islamabad has reported 10. The country on Saturday had suspended all international flights till March 28 as part of the precautionary measure amid the surging tally. Meanwhile, Gilgit Baltistan has reported 25 new cases, taking the tally in the region to 55.

