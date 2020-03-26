COVID-19: Shikhar Dhawan Appeals Citizens to Stay at Home and Support Government

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday appealed citizens to stay at home and support the government lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread.Taking to Twitter he captioned the post, "Stay home and be safe @mlkhattar #IndiaStandTogether #FollowLockdown."The cricketer further said social distancing is one of the key factor to contain the disease."To combat coronavirus, social distancing is the most important tool which can be done through lockdown. Abide your doctor's instructions and support government. Take care of yourself and your loved ones," Dhawan said in a video post.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)