COVID-19 Outbreak: Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Start Sanitising Villages in Their Areas

Muzaffarnagar, April 1: Three sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district have started sanitising villages and towns in their areas to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, state Minister Suresh Rana has said.

The minister for sugarcane development affairs said all sugar mills should start sanitising activities in their areas. They are doing it has part of their social responsibility, Rana said on Tuesday.

Mills in Shamli, Thanabhawan and Unn have started sanitising areas. Under the initiative, Kairana and Unn, and over a dozen villages are being sanitised, the minister said.

