Create Record, Turn out in Large Numbers: PM Modi Urges Delhi Voters

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged Delhi voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and create a "new voting record".

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday.

"Today is the voting day for the Delhi Assembly elections. My appeal to all voters is that they participate in this festival of democracy in maximum number and create a new voting record," he tweeted in Hindi and English.

On voting days, PM Modi often uses social media to urge people to vote in large numbers.

