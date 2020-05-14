CRPF Man Among 2 New COVID-19 Patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 16 Discharged

Noida (UP), May 14 (PTI) A CRPF personnel and a 19-year-old woman have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of cases to 238 in the district, officials said on Thursday.

With 16 patients getting discharged on Thursday, the recovery rate in the district shot up to 66.80 per cent, according to official statistics.

The 35-year-old CRPF personnel is posted at Surajpur camp in Greater Noida, while the woman is a resident of Sector 8, Noida.

Of the total 238 patients, 159 have recovered and three died, leaving 76 active cases in the district, officials said.

"Total 119 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which two were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 238," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

"So far, 159 of the 238 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 76 active cases in the district," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)