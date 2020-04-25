CSIR Labs Provides Hand Sanitisers, Disinfectants to Mitigate COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Several laboratories of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have manufactured and distributed hand sanitisers and disinfectants among people amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country."Anticipating that sanitation and hygiene would constitute the major frontline of defence against the SARS-CoV-2 virus the CSIR labs stepped up immediately come up with safe, chemical-free and alcohol-based effective hand sanitisers and disinfectants based on WHO guidelines," said a press release from the Ministry of Science & Technology."CSIR has always provided technological solutions based on cutting-edge science to some of the most challenging problems that the country has faced," said Dr Shekhar C. Mande, DG CSIR."And in combating COVID-19 too our laboratories are bringing to bear their rich scientific experience to develop drugs and vaccines. But at the same time, CSIR has also been quick to provide immediate relief to the country's citizens in the aftermath of the pandemic - and provision of effective hand sanitisers, soaps and disinfectants to ward off the contagious infection was one such immediate action that our laboratories decided to take," the press release read."So far, about 50,000 litres of hand sanitisers and disinfectants have been produced within the laboratories of the CSIR and distributed among more than 100,000 people belonging to various sections of the society," it read. "Besides, the laboratories also networked with local administration to distribute sanitisers and disinfectants among personnel belonging to the police force, municipal corporations, electricity supply undertakings, medical colleges, hospitals, panchayats, and banks and several others," it added. (ANI)

