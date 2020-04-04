Cyber Frauds Trying to Dupe People with Fake 'PM CARES' Links

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Fraudsters are using fake links to dupe people in the name of online coronavirus donations to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, also known as PM CARES Fund, Maharashtra Cyber police officials said on Saturday.

They said several such links have been traced and disabled.

Officials asked people to use the authentic link which is pmcares@sbi to donate funds to fight the virus outbreak.

