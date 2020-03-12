'Dandi March' Held at Ghaziabad Collectorate

Ghaziabad, Mar 12 (PTI) The district administration on Thursday held a 'Dandi March' in the collectorate premises in a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The officials took an oath that they would never show laxity in work, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Pandey instructed the officials not to sit on files related to public grievances.

"As per the declaration of the central government, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be celebrated for the whole year," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)