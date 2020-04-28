Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Touches 8 in J-K: Cases Rise to 565

Srinagar, Apr 28 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to eight after an 80-year-old woman died of the disease at a hospital here on Tuesday, even as the union territory reported 19 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, taking its tally to 565, officials said.

The elderly woman, hailing from interior Srinagar city, died at a designated COVID-19 hospital here, they said.

The officials said the woman was suffering from other ailments like diabetes and hypertension.

They said 19 new coronavirus cases were detected in the union territory on Tuesday.

"Nineteen new cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total positive cases to 565," the officials said.

Of the total number of cases reported in the union territory, 507 are from Kashmir and 58 from Jammu. There are 381 active cases and 172 patients have recovered.

Over 68,000 people have been put under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.

"Till date 68,262 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6,364 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 255 in hospital quarantine, 381 in hospital isolation and 10,763 under home surveillance. Besides, 52,172 persons have completed their surveillance period," the officials said.

