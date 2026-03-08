Mumbai, March 8: Tecno has officially unveiled the "ATOM," a groundbreaking modular smartphone concept, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Billed as the world’s thinnest modular ecosystem, the device aims to solve the industry’s growing electronic waste problem by allowing users to swap out individual components rather than replacing the entire handset. Unlike previous failed attempts at modularity, the ATOM uses a sophisticated system of magnetic attachments and physical pogo pins to maintain an ultra-slim profile of just 6.8mm while remaining fully functional.

The unveiling follows months of speculation regarding Tecno’s "Neon" project, which has now materialised as the ATOM ecosystem. The device features a core "brain" unit, housing the processor, battery, and display, that can be enhanced with various "Moda" blocks. These modules range from professional-grade camera sensors and high-fidelity speakers to extended battery packs and gaming controllers. By utilising high-strength magnets and gold-plated connectors, Tecno claims the modules can be hot-swapped in seconds without requiring a device reboot. Tecno Unveils Modular AI Hardware and World’s Thinnest Tri-Fold Smartphone at MWC 2026.

Tecno Modular Smartphone Unveiled

Tecno Modular Smartphone Price and Availability

As the Tecno ATOM is currently a "concept ecosystem," Tecno has not yet announced a final retail price for a consumer version. However, industry analysts at MWC estimate that the core unit could debut around USD 600 to USD 700, with individual modules priced between USD 50 and USD 200 depending on their complexity.

Tecno representatives indicated that while the ATOM serves as a design study, several technologies from this project, specifically the magnetic mounting system, will likely appear in the brand's commercial Phantom and Camon series by late 2026. The goal is to create a "sustainable flagship" that can be upgraded over a five-year lifecycle. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched in US; Check Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications of Samsung's First Triple-Display Phone.

Key Features and Technical Specifications

The ATOM is built around a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its modularity is its standout feature, enabled by an array of 24 magnetic contact points on the rear of the device. This allows for a "snap-on" experience that feels more like a standard protective case than a complex hardware assembly.

Notable modules showcased at MWC 2026 include a 200MP periscope zoom lens, a secondary E-Ink display for notifications, and a specialised "Neon" light module that syncs with music and gaming. Tecno has also opened its "Moda" API to third-party developers, potentially allowing companies to build niche hardware like thermal cameras or glucose monitors that snap directly onto the phone.

The tech world has a complicated history with modularity, most notably Google’s "Project Ara" and LG’s G5, both of which struggled with bulkiness and poor connection reliability. Tecno’s ATOM appears to have bypassed these hurdles by moving the modularity to the exterior of a finished, slim chassis rather than trying to build a "skeleton" phone.

This shift comes at a time when European and North American regulations are moving toward "Right to Repair" laws. By making the most frequently failing or aging parts, like the battery and camera, easily swappable without professional tools, TECNO is positioning itself as a leader in eco-conscious mobile design.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mashable), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).