Dubai, March 8: The gold rate in Dubai remained steady on Sunday, March 8, maintaining the significant gains recorded earlier in the week. In the "City of Gold," the retail rate for 24-carat gold stands firm at AED 636.00 per gram, while 22-carat gold, the primary choice for jewelry consumers, continues to retail at AED 589.00 per gram. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 8, in AED, USD and INR.

Despite gold prices hovering near record highs, demand remains resilient across the UAE. Jewelry retailers in Dubai’s major hubs, including the Deira Gold Souk and various shopping malls, report consistent footfall. While the high price point has led some retail shoppers to prioritize smaller, lightweight ornaments, tourists and long-term investors continue to capitalise on Dubai’s competitive, tax-free pricing for investment-grade gold bars. Gold Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 8:

Purity Unit AED (Dirhams) USD (Dollars) INR (Rupees) 24K 1 Gram 636.00 173.18 15,741.14 10 Grams 6,360.00 1,731.80 1,57,411.40 1 Tola 7,418.18 2,019.91 1,83,602.41 22K 1 Gram 589.00 160.38 14,577.88 10 Grams 5,890.00 1,603.80 1,45,778.80 1 Tola 6,869.91 1,870.62 1,70,039.06 21K 1 Gram 564.75 153.78 13,977.69 10 Grams 5,647.50 1,537.80 1,39,776.90 1 Tola 6,587.16 1,793.68 1,63,038.54 18K 1 Gram 484.00 131.79 11,979.11 10 Grams 4,840.00 1,317.90 1,19,791.10 1 Tola 5,645.32 1,537.21 1,39,726.06

Dubai Gold Rate Today: Factors Influencing the Market

The stability in today's rates is largely tied to the weekend market pause, but the underlying trend remains bullish. Gold prices have been significantly supported by steady central bank purchasing globally and ongoing economic uncertainty, which reinforces gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset. Silver Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Furthermore, the Dirham’s peg to the US Dollar means that fluctuations in the greenback directly impact local gold costs. As the market enters the new trading week, analysts are looking toward upcoming economic data from the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to trigger price movements in the spot market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).