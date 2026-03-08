Popular Indian YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely known as The UK07 Rider, has appeared in his first video from a hospital bed following a reported suicide attempt. The footage, which has since circulated across social media platforms, shows the content creator smiling and interacting with visitors, signalling a step toward recovery after a high-speed car crash. Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider in ICU After Suicide Attempt; Influencer’s Manager Shares Health Update (View Post).

The incident has sparked a massive conversation regarding the mental health of digital creators and the pressures of online fame.

UK07 Rider’s Hospital Video Surfaces Online

The footage, originally shared by Instagram user Deepak Kathuria, shows Dobhal lying in a hospital bed while being comforted. In the clip, a visitor is heard telling him, "Dusra janam ho gaya na, Anurag bhai" (This is a second life for you, brother), while encouraging him to smile for the camera.

Anurag Dobhal Recovers in Hospital After Car Crash During Suicide Attempt – Watch Video

Despite being admitted to the ICU following the accident, Dobhal appeared conscious and responsive in the video. Additional clips shared by Thara Bhai Jogindar show the influencers gathered at the facility, urging their respective fanbases to pray for Dobhal’s speedy recovery.

Thara Bhai Jogindar and Tehelka Visit Anurag Dobhal in Hospital

In the recently surfaced video, Dobhal is seen receiving visitors, including fellow YouTubers Thara Bhai Jogindar and Sunny Arya (known as Tehelka Bhai). The atmosphere in the clip appeared supportive, as the visitors shared words of encouragement to boost his morale.

Jogindar and Arya, who both appeared alongside Dobhal in Bigg Boss 17, reportedly travelled to the hospital to offer personal support. Their visit highlights a moment of solidarity within the influencer community during a period of crisis.

Jogindar and Sunny Arya Visit Anurag Dobhal - Watch Video

What Happened?

The hospitalisation follows a distressing incident on Saturday evening, March 7, where Dobhal reportedly crashed his Toyota Fortuner while streaming live on Instagram. During the broadcast, which he termed his "final drive," Dobhal was seen speeding at over 150 kmph on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad.

Before the feed cut to a sudden halt, Dobhal made emotional references to his family and expressed feelings of isolation. The crash occurred just days after the creator had publicly alleged mental harassment regarding personal family matters, stating he was struggling with depression.

Mental Health Advocacy in the Creator Economy

The news has reignited a broader discussion about the "burnout culture" and mental health crisis among high-profile influencers. Industry figures, including Prince Narula and Aly Goni, have expressed their concern, calling for more empathy toward creators who face intense public scrutiny. UK07 Rider Car Crash: Munawar Faruqui and Aly Goni Pray for Anurag Dobhal’s Recovery, Slam Trolls Mocking His Suicide Attempt (Watch Videos).

As Dobhal remains under medical observation, his management and family have requested privacy while he receives both physical treatment and psychological support

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

