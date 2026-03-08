Surat, March: A local family narrowly escaped a significant financial loss on Sunday after accidentally throwing a bag containing INR 2 lakh in cash into a canal. The incident occurred in the Puna area of Surat when the family was performing a ritual to immerse old worship materials (puja samagri) into the water. In a momentary lapse of concentration, they tossed a bag containing the currency notes along with the religious items. Realising the error almost immediately, the family alerted local authorities, leading to a successful recovery operation by the Surat Fire Brigade.

The family had reportedly kept the cash in a bag similar to the one holding the religious offerings. Following the immersion near the canal bank, the realisation of the mistake sparked a frantic search. The local fire department was summoned to the spot, and divers were deployed to locate the submerged cash. Despite the flowing water and the presence of silt, the fire personnel managed to retrieve the bag with the full amount intact, returning it to the relieved owners. Gujarat Shocker: 2 College Girls Found Dead in Temple Washroom in Surat After Searching ‘How To Commit Suicide’ on ChatGPT.

Family Accidentally Throws INR 2 Lakh Cash Into Canal During Puja Ritual

A family in Surat, Gujarat accidentally dropped ₹2 lakh in cash in a canal along with Pooja items. Personnel from the fire station fished out the bundles of cash from the canal. pic.twitter.com/vgA5gcx8zp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 8, 2026

The Surat Fire Brigade received the emergency call early in the afternoon. A team from the Puna fire station arrived quickly, assessing the water current to determine where the bag might have drifted. Divers entered the canal and, after nearly an hour of searching, located the bag snagged against some underwater debris.

Officials confirmed that the cash was found in a sealed plastic bag, which prevented the currency notes from being scattered or heavily damaged by the water. The fire team verified the contents before handing the money over to the family in the presence of local witnesses. Surat Man Survives 10-Storey Fall After Getting Caught on 8th-Floor Window Grill, Heart-Stopping Video Surfaces.

The incident drew a large crowd of onlookers to the canal bank, with many praising the efficiency and dedication of the fire brigade. While the family remained anonymous, they expressed deep gratitude to the rescue team for their swift intervention.

Surat authorities have used the incident as an opportunity to remind citizens to be extremely cautious during religious immersions. "We urge the public to double-check their belongings before disposing of materials into water bodies," a fire department spokesperson stated. "In this case, a simple mix-up of bags could have resulted in a life-changing loss."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar English ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

