Defence Minister, CDS Participates in First-ever India-Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave 2020

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chiefs of all the three services and other dignitaries participated in the first-ever India-Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave 2020 here on Thursday.The first India-Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave held in Lucknow on February 06, coinciding with DefExpo-2020, adopted the Lucknow Declaration, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.India and several African nations on Thursday called on the world community to take resolute action in rooting out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, disrupting terrorist networks, eliminating their financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists.The discussion in this regard was held between Defence Ministers and Heads of Delegation from African countries, along with Indian Defence Minister Singh at the India Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave held on the sidelines of the ongoing DefExpo 2020 here. (ANI)

