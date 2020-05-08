Defence Ministry Signs Contract with Tata Power SED for Infra Modernisation at 37 Airfields

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Defence Ministry signed a contract with Tata Power SED on Friday for modernisation of infrastructure at 37 airfields of the Indian Air Force, Coast Guard and the Navy at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore.

This is the phase two of the Modernisation of Airfield Infrastructure (MAFI) programme, the ministry said, adding that airfields of the Indian Air Force were upgraded in the first phase.

"The airfields modernised under MAFI phase-1 have been of immense benefit to both military and civil users," it noted.

About the phase two of the project, the ministry noted, "The upgradation of navigational aids and infrastructure under this project would enhance the operational capability by facilitating air operations of military and civil aircrafts even in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions while enhancing aerospace safety."

The ministry said the second phase is a turnkey of the project that includes installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment like Cat-II Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Cat II Air Field Lightning System (AFLS), etc.

"The modern equipment around the airfield will also be directly connected to Air Traffic Control (ATC), thereby providing excellent control of the airfield systems to the air traffic controllers," the ministry said.

