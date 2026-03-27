Geneva, March 27: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday slammed the United States and Israel for the attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran, most notably the Minab Elementary Girls' school which killed over 160 people. Calling the actions a war crime, he urged the world to come together against the injustice towards Iran and underlined that the country would continue to defend itself as long as needed. He made the remarks while virtually addressing the UN debate over the fatal school strike in Iran.

"Indifference and silence in the face of injustices would bring no security and peace. It would invite more insecurity and right violations. The United Nations and the core values it embodies as well as the overall human rights framework are at serious stake. You all need to call out the aggressors and let them know that the community of states, the human collective conscience hold them accountable for the abhorrent crimes they are committing against Iranians", Araghchi said. Iran Flags ‘Assassination Threat’ at UN, Cites Reports of US-Israel Plans to Target Senior Leaders Including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi.

He underlined that while Iran has never sought a war, it would, however, continue to defend itself as long as needed. "Iran has never sought war. Iranians are a peaceful noble nation inheriting one of the richest civilizations on Earth. Yet they have demonstrated absolute resolve and determination to defend themselves against the brutal perpetrators who know no boundary in perpetrating all sorts of crimes. The defence shall persist as long as it is needed."

He slammed the strike at the school as "deliberate and intentional", saying that it took place despite the US and Israel possessing cutting-edge technology and military data systems. "This atrocity cannot be justified, concealed and must not be met with silence and indifference", he added. He highlighted that several other civilian infrastructure has been targeted in the US-Israeli strikes and said that in the last 27 days, which includes Red Crescent rescuers, refineries, ambulances, hospitals, health workers, water sources and residential areas. "More than 600 schools have been demolished or damaged across Iran and more than 1000 students and teachers have been martyred or wounded as a result."

The Iranian Foreign Minsiter said that war-crimes does not describe the depth of atrocities being committed against Iran. "The aggressors' targeting pattern accompanied by their rhetoric leaves little doubt as to their clear intent to commit genocide", he added. Calling it an "unjust war of whims" against Iran, Araghchi urged the world to act saying that the values of United Nations are at stake. US-Iran War: Washington Weighs Sending 10,000 More Ground Troops to West Asia Despite Iran Talks, Report Says.

The remarks come as US-Israeli strikes continue to target key infrastructure in Iran. Earlier, US President Trump signalled a thaw in operations against Iran, saying that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days to April 6, however the strikes by the combined US-Israel forces continue.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)