VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: AVAX Apparels and Ornaments Limited today announced the launch of its official mobile application, and website, aimed at strengthening the company's digital presence and enhancing customer access to its product offerings.

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The mobile application and website will enable customers to browse and purchase the company's range of apparel, ornaments, and accessories through a dedicated digital platform. The application has been developed to provide users with a simplified interface for product discovery, ordering, and payment, while supporting the company's broader strategy to expand its online retail footprint.

As part of the launch initiative, the company has introduced an introductory offer for customers placing orders through the application, customers downloading the application can avail an additional 5% discount using the coupon code "APP05". This offer is valid for 3 months. The application is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Customers can also visit the new website on www.avaxapparels.shop. Commenting on the development, Deepak Kumar, Joint Managing Director, AVAX Apparels and Ornaments Limited, said, "The launch of our mobile application marks an important step in strengthening AVAX's digital engagement with customers. As consumer preferences increasingly shift towards online platforms, this initiative will help us expand accessibility to our products while supporting our long-term growth strategy."

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The company stated that the launch of the application aligns with its focus on leveraging digital platforms to improve customer engagement and enhance the reach of its product portfolio.

About Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited

Avax Apparels And Ornaments Limited is engaged in business of buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere and manufacturing, producing, processing, importing, exporting, buying, selling, distributing, and dealing in all kinds of textiles, including knitted cloth textiles, and readymade garments of all kinds, as well as other similar items that complement clothing and apparel products.

Disclaimer :Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature and are based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to factors beyond the Company's control.

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