Mumbai, March 27: The Maharashtra Department of Women and Child Development has issued a final reminder to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana regarding the deadline for e-KYC corrections. Women who have experienced disruptions in their monthly INR 1,500 assistance due to technical errors or incomplete verification have until Tuesday, March 31, to update their profiles. State Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that this extension was granted to accommodate thousands of eligible recipients who mistakenly selected incorrect options during the initial registration phase.

After this date, the portal for rectifications is expected to close, potentially leading to the permanent suspension of benefits for non-compliant accounts. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2026 Installment Date: Know When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 1,500.

Why Ladki Bahin Yoajan e-KYC Corrections are Necessary

Since the scheme's inception, several applicants reported that their payments were halted despite being eligible. Investigations revealed that many users inadvertently selected "No" instead of "Yes" for key eligibility questions or provided mismatched Aadhaar and bank account details.

The current window allows these "rejected" or "pending" status holders to:

Rectify Aadhaar-linked mobile number errors.

Update bank account details (ensuring the account is not a joint account).

Correct name mismatches between the application and official identification.

Steps to Complete Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Online

Beneficiaries can perform the correction through the official portal or the Nari Shakti Doot mobile application. The process is designed to be user-friendly:

Visit the Portal: Navigate to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Navigate to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Login: Use the registered mobile number and password to access the applicant dashboard.

Use the registered mobile number and password to access the applicant dashboard. Update KYC: Click on the "Update KYC" or "Correction" link.

Click on the "Update KYC" or "Correction" link. OTP Verification: Enter the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number to validate the changes.

Enter the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number to validate the changes. Final Submission: Review all fields - including income and ration card details - before clicking submit. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Deadline: Complete Your Verification by March 31.

Release of Pending Instalments of Ladki Bahin Yojana

In a significant relief for those facing delays, Minister Tatkare announced that once the e-KYC is successfully corrected and verified, beneficiaries will be eligible to receive their pending instalments. For many, this could mean a lump-sum credit of the February and March 2026 payments. Recently, Tatkare said that their goal is to ensure that no eligible sister is left behind due to a simple technical slip. She also noted that February funds began dispersing to verified accounts as of March 27, and should reflect in bank accounts within 48 to 72 hours.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).