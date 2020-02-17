'DefExpo Landmark Event for Indo-Russia Military, Technical Cooperation'

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The DefExpo-2020 held in Lucknow earlier this month was a "landmark event" for advanced Indo-Russia military and technical cooperation with joint development and production getting a major boost, Russian officials said.

Russia was the largest foreign exhibitor at the event, held from February 5-9, presenting around 1,000 pieces of military hardware and models, including AU-220M automatic lightweight 57 mm weapon station, 300-mm 9K515 multiple rocket launcher, Kalashnikov AK-200 series assault rifles, Ka-226T light utility helicopter, and MiG-35 multi-functional front-line fighter, among other defence hardware.

The event helped to continue bilateral mutually beneficial partnership successfully mainstreameded into joint development and production, including in the framework of Make in India programme and the Indian localisation requirements, Russian Embassy officials said.

On the sidelines of the DefExpo, the 5th Russia-India Military Industrial Conference co-chaired by Russia's Deputy Minister of Industry and TradeOleg Ryazantsev and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was held.

During the Defexpo, 14 MoUs were signed covering development and production of land, air and naval systems as well as innovative high-tech civilian products.

The agreements include the ones between Rosoboronexport and the DRDO (for development of advanced pyrotechnic ignition systems), Rosoboronexport and HAL (for export of spares and services to friendly countries), Rosoboronexport and BHEL (for land systems), Russian Helicopters and Indo-Russian Helicopters Ltd (for localisation of Ka-226 helicopters in India).

"We are about to cross USD 16 bn amount of deals. Both sides are committed to their timely and successful implementation, including supply of the S-400 best in the world air defence systems by 2025, an early production of Kalashnikov AK-203 machine guns and Ka-226T multi-purpose helicopters under relevant joint ventures with maximum possible level of localisation," an official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)