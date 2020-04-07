Delhi Govt Hands over Phone Numbers of 1,950 Tablighi Jamaat Members to Police

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Delhi government has handed over the telephone numbers of 1,950 Tablighi Jamaat members to the police for investigation purposes.The numbers were sourced from the Nizamuddin office of Tablighi Jamaat. The government has asked Delhi Police to ascertain by tracking the mobile numbers which all places these Jamaat members had travelled to before March 25 and whom they met.Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that whoever the Jamaat members met will be quarantined and testing will be conducted on a large scale in the capital city.The Delhi government has decided to conduct over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests in the city over the next few days, government sources said. (ANI)

