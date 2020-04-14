Delhi Police Also Rendering Humanitarian Assistance Amid COVID-19 Challenge: DCP Vijayanta Arya

By Ravi JalotraNew Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Police DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya's husband Devender Arya, who is DCP (South West), has gone into self-quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for coronavirus.Vijayanta Arya said they were taking precautions and following protocols and life has changed due to conditions created by COVID-19.She said Delhi police personnel were not only doing their duties in the challenge posed by COVID-19 as law enforcers but also rendering humanitarian assistance such as providing relief material to vulnerable sections. She said Delhi police is with the people and not just in the lockdown but always.Arya said her husband is working from home and has isolated himself."My husband Devender Arya recently gone to self-quarantine after one of the staffers reported COVID-19 positive. Now he is working from home and has isolated himself. I make sure that the kids do not go out to him and this is a difficult task," she said."As he is at home, children are happy but also disappointed that they can't meet him. We are following the protocols," she added.She said her routine has changed in the situation created by COVID-19. "We used to meet our children as soon as we reached home. I have to be very careful that I don't get in touch without taking due precautions," Arya said.She said steps have been taken for quality treatment if police personnel get impacted by the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)