Delhi Police Send Constable to District Lines for Beating Two Men During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi police on Monday said they have sent a constable to district lines for beating two men on a scooter during lockdown with a baton following an argument in Shahdara.

A video of the incident in Jagatpuri area early on April 10 had gone viral on the internet. The two men on a scooter were stopped by a policeman in uniform and they are seen engaging in an argument.

When the men abused the policeman, he called the constable Mukesh, who was standing nearby. Mukesh then beat the two men with a baton, police said.

"After the video surfaced online, we took action against the constable and he has been sent to district lines," a senior police official said.

No complaint was received by the two men, he said

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)