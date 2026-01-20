Gurugram, January 20: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a delivery boy in Gurugram over a dispute related to the parking of a vehicle, police said. The accused has been identified as Naveen (41). The victim, Tinku (43), a resident of Rewari district, informed the police team through a written complaint that he works as a delivery boy for an online food ordering company. Gurugram Road Rage: Doctor Navin Yadav Rams SUV Into Swiggy Delivery Agent Multiple Times Over Minor Dispute, Arrested.

On January 18, 2026, while he was standing outside the e-commerce outlet with his motorcycle, a person in a black SUV, with its siren blaring, hit his motorcycle and threatened to kill him. The driver then restarted the vehicle and intentionally ran him over, driving back and forth two or three times, injuring him, the victim told police. Police said that the accused told cops during questioning that he works as an Ayurvedic doctor at the Primary Health Centre and that his house is located in the aforementioned street in Bhagat Singh Colony, near an e-commerce store. Delivery Rider Assaulted in Delhi: Zepto Rider Forced to ‘Squat Like a Chicken’ Inside New Ashok Nagar Store; CCTV Footage Under Police Probe.

Delivery Boy Assaulted in Gurugram

Doctor allegedly runs over Swiggy delivery agent multiple times in Gurugram’s Sector 93, ARRESTED. The accused was reportedly irritated by delivery agents frequently crowding the street near the warehouse. pic.twitter.com/Ua096lkSng — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) January 20, 2026

The accused told police that the delivery boy would often park his bike in the middle of the road, making it difficult for him to drive his own vehicle. Holding a grudge because of this, he deliberately collided with the delivery boy's bike, committing the aforementioned crime, police said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sector-10 Police Station, Gurugram, under the relevant sections of the law and the arrest was made. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)