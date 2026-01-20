Delhi, January 20: A doctor was arrested in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday, January 19, after a violent road rage incident in which he allegedly rammed his SUV into a Swiggy delivery partner multiple times. The confrontation, which occurred late Monday night, reportedly began over a minor dispute regarding the delivery rider’s bike obstructing the road.

The victim, identified as a delivery agent for a popular food app, was stationary when the doctor, driving a Mahindra Scorpio, approached. Witnesses state that an argument broke out after the doctor demanded the rider move his vehicle immediately. According to police reports and CCTV footage, the situation escalated when the driver chose to use his vehicle as a weapon, striking the delivery agent and his motorcycle several times before attempting to flee the scene.

The incident took place in a busy residential sector of Gurugram. According to the victim's statement, the doctor was visibly agitated and refused to wait even a few seconds for the rider to adjust his position. After the initial collision, the SUV driver reportedly reversed and drove forward into the bike again, pinning the rider briefly. Nearby residents and other delivery partners intervened, preventing the driver from leaving until local authorities arrived.

The delivery agent sustained multiple injuries to his legs and torso. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by bystanders, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors describe his condition as stable, but noted that the impact caused significant trauma and damage to his motorcycle.

The suspect, identified as a local physician, was detained at the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, though police are awaiting formal medical reports to confirm.

Gurugram Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109 (Attempt to Murder). The SUV involved in the incident has been impounded as evidence. "We have zero tolerance for such extreme acts of road rage," a senior police official stated. "The footage clearly shows the intentional nature of the act, and we are proceeding with a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victim."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

