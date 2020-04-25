Demi Lovato Weighs in on Cancel Culture: 'I've Been Cancelled So Many Times'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 25 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato recently shared her opinion on the culture of having people "cancelled" whenever social media deems they have done something unacceptable. The singer said as far as she is concerned, she doesn't place much stock in the Internet trend.According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer joined the late-night talk-show host Jameela Jamil on her podcast 'I Weigh' on Friday (local time). Lovato said she couldn't care less about cancel culture, and given everything she's been through in her life, she's now able to brush off the social media hate.Lovato said, referencing her most recent time being 'cancelled' on social media, "I've been cancelled so many times, I can't even count ... the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing," and added that the practise "just doesn't even affect me anymore."The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer said, "I don't think anyone was ever officially cancelled, otherwise certain people wouldn't have Grammys, wouldn't have Oscars ... certain people wouldn't be where they are in their positions."The 'Sober' songstress then put the question: "Where is the forgiveness culture?"Lovato continues, "There are some people, if you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you're cancelled and you should stay cancelled. But if you mess up and you apologise and come forward and say 'I've learned from this,' then let that be an example for other people so they can change too."She added, "Cancel culture will not work unless people have some sort of mercy. You have to be able to do that. I think if it's somebody who refuses to learn, just have the entitlement of I can never do any wrong and I can get away with this, then yeah ... go ahead and cancel them."The 'Anyone' singer recently announced that she's helping to launch The Mental Health Fund, which aims to support four organisations dedicated to crisis counselling via text messaging, reported People magazine. It has already raised over 2.5 million USD. (ANI)

