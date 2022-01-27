Songwriter Diane Warren and Disney soundtrack veteran Mitchell Leib are set to be honoured at the Guild of Music Supervisors annual awards ceremony. As per Variety, Warren will pick up the Icon Award, created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins and Marc Shaiman. Filmmaker Spike Lee to Be Honoured With DGA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Leib is being given the annual Legacy Award, bestowed to music supervisors who have made a major impact. Leib is a former longtime president of music and soundtracks for Disney's live-action motion picture division. Previous recipients include music supervisors Maureen Crowe, Bob Hunka, Joel Sill, Gary Lemel and Chris Montan. "Thank you, Guild of Music Supervisors, for this amazing honour," said Warren in a statement. "I see that real icons have received this award previously, and I am proud and humbled to be in their company although I don't really feel like I am one yet. IFFI 2021: Martin Scorsese, István Szabó Honoured With Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award on the Festival’s 52nd Edition.

I feel like I'm just getting started so maybe I'll be an icon when I grow up if I ever grow up that is! I love writing songs for movies, and I've worked with a lot of you on them. There's nothing like the perfect marriage of the right song in just the right place in just the right movie. I love being a part of it and always will."

Leib commented, "It means so very much to me to be honoured by my peers and friends at the GMS and to receive the Legacy Award. For me, it puts an exclamation point on the closing of this chapter of my professional career as a music supervisor, albeit mostly as a studio music executive at Disney, to whom I will forever be grateful. I started this journey as a rookie independent music supervisor and finish now having achieved every goal imaginable in my wildest dreams."

Leib further thanked everyone who has been instrumental in his journey."I've been fortunate enough as well to have been given the opportunity to mentor, support, and work with so many talented music supervisors, who made me look so good, on so many projects. My appreciation for the GMS and its commitment to our craft is immense and it is truly humbling to be acknowledged by those whom I respect so greatly," Leib added.

The nominees in 16 categories for the annual competitive awards will be announced via a live streaming event on February 10, set to be seen live on the Guild of Music Supervisors' social media channels across YouTube and Facebook. The ceremony honouring this year's winners along with Leib and Warren will take place on March 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)